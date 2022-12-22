News you can trust since 1855
Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield return to league action today as they travel to bottom club Scunthorpe United (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Glanford Park and will bring you with all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.

Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Scunthorpe United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO).
  • Scunthorpe 24th; Spireites 3rd
Liam’s arrived

Back to league action

Today is Chesterfield’s first league game in 16 days, since a 3-1 home win against Dorking Wanderers on December 10.

The Spireites sit third in the table, 11 points off the top, but have two games in hand on leaders Notts County.

If they are to catch the Magpies then they need to start eating away at that lead sooner rather than later.

First meeting in almost six years

Scunthorpe won 3-1 the last time these two teams met, which was on April 17, 2017, in a League One clash.

Scunthorpe team news

Andrew Boyce has returned to training following illness which saw him withdraw from the squad to face Wrexham.

Marcus Carver is likely to be available for selection.

Defender Reagan Ogle is to be assessed.

Liam Feeney and Kgosi Nthle (hamstrings) continue to miss out through their respective injuries.

Liam’s predicted Chesterfield line-up

Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Clarke, Tshimanga.

Iron’s top scorer

Is former Town loanee Caolan Lavery with four goals.

Joe Nuttall, who scored nine goals in 20 games, was sold to relegation rivals Oldham recently. Makes sense.

Scunthorpe’s rotten form

They are rock bottom of the league and rock bottom of the form guide over the last 10 matches.

They have won one, drew two and lost seven of their last 10.

Scunthorpe’s home record

Is the second worst in the National League.

P11 W3 D2 L6 Pts 11

Officials

Referee: Scott Simpson (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 3-1 home wins against Notts County and Southend United last season)

Assistant referee: Hull, Alan

Assistant referee: Danny Jarvis

Fourth official: Samuel Clayton

Odds

Scunthorpe: 4/1

Draw: 29/10

Chesterfield: 11/20

(Sky Bet)

