News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield LIVE Joe Quigley equalises for Spireites in National League clash

Chesterfield return to league action today as they travel to bottom club Scunthorpe United (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago
Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Glanford Park and will bring you with all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.

Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Scunthorpe United 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO).
  • Scunthorpe 24th; Spireites 3rd
  • Spireites XI: (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Banks, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Show new updates

Town sub - 88 minutes

Dobra off, Uchegbulam on.

Lavery goes close

A corner comes in, the ball falls to the striker, he volleys at goal but it is well blocked. Phew.

King is booked

For handball. Chance for the hosts to put the ball in the box.

Dobra is booked

For simulation. Dobra goes down in the box, he wants a pen, but the referee is not having it. Probably right.

Oldaker is booked

Seven minutes remaining.

Great save by Fitzsimons

To deny Wilson at the near post with his legs. Town switched off for a second there.

Booking for Carver

For a late challenge on Grimes.

Chesterfield sub - 75 minutes

Banks on, Akinola off.

Mandeville drags a shot wide

After being found in space by King.

18 minutes to go.

Fitzsimons saves from Pugh

The hosts win a corner and the ball lands to Pugh who volleys at goal but it is straight at Fitzsimons.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6