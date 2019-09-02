Scully’s free-kick double keeps Clay Cross unbeaten at the top

Two sweet free-kicks inside as many minutes from deadeye Josh Scully helped Clay Cross Town stretch their unbeaten start to the new seasaon to four matches.

Scully struck in the 70th minute and then only 90 seconds later as Clay Cross beat Holbrook St Michael’s 3-2 to stay top of the Central Midlands League’s South Division.

They took the lead in the very first minute when Ryan Ordidge marked his first start after a three-match suspension from the end of last season.

It looked as if it would the first of many as the visitors defended desparately against a Millers onslaught. But several chances went begging and Holbrook staged a revival that led to Darren Cartwright bringing them level a minute into the second half.

The action then moved from end to end until Scully took the game by the scruff of the neck. First he found the corner of the net from 25 yards, despite frantic efforts by ‘keeper Brannon Meehan and an abundance of defenders to clear, and then he guided a precise delivery from an acute angle just under the bar to make it 3-1.

Jake Johnson also went close with a venomous shot that was excellently saved by Meehan, but the last ten minutes proved to be very tense after Holbrook pulled a goal back through Morgan Holloway.