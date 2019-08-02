Scott Boden feels Chesterfield are full of leaders

Chesterfield striker Scott Boden believes that the club have “more leaders” this season as they look to earn promotion out of the National League.

Spireites manager John Sheridan accused his squad of being too quiet last term and has quickly addressed that issue in the summer window.

The club have made eight new additions in total, with experienced heads such as Anthony Gerrard, Haydn Hollis and fellow promotion winner Liam Mandeville all joining on free transfers.

Boden believes that the new voices in the dressing room have already had a positive influence on the existing squad and think their experience could be the difference as they look to earn promotion.

“Possibly. There is more leaders, if you like, more voices on the pitch,” he explained, speaking to the media ahead of their opening day clash with Dover Athletic.

Who will be Chesterfield's main rivals?

“If you’re doing your job though you don’t necessarily need the voices if you like but it does help along the way.

“There are people in there who have won promotions and its massive for myself as well, massive for everyone, it doesn’t matter how old you are.

“If you’ve got leaders on the pitch, captains if you like, then it’s going to help the team.”

Chesterfield open their 2019/20 campaign against The Whites, who themselves will be looking to kick on from a mid-table finish last term.

Sheridan has branded Dover as a potential “surprise package” for promotion ahead of their opening day meeting.

Boden has stressed the importance of a strong start at home against Dover and the striker believes the Spirits form at the Proact Stadium could be the catalyst for a promotion push.

“Not at all. A good pal of mine has just signed for them this summer. He’s a good player but he’s told me that they’re looking alright themselves. The first thing is to get our house in order.

“I think you’ve got to. It’s the be-all and end-all if you want to go somewhere and do something.

Once you get this place bouncing, the gaffer has probably said that it before, it’s not somewhere where you want away players to think ‘oh we’re coming here it’s nice, we’ll get the ball down’. You want them to come here and not want to be here.

“That’s what we have to do this season, it’s what we did towards the back end of last season.”

