Salford City v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off in FA Cup clash
Chesterfield are in FA Cup action today as they travel to League Two Salford City in the second round (5.15pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the National League and today’s opponents are 11th in League Two after a recent upturn in form.
There will be a replay if the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes.
Winners of second round ties receive £34,000 in prize money.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Salford City v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 09:56
- Latest score: Salford City 0 v 0 Chesterfield (5.15pm KO)
- FA Cup second round tie
- Spireites top of National League, Ammies 11th in League Two
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
We’re back!
It’s been 11 days since Chesterfield’s last match so I am sure you are all just as eager as me to get back to watching the Blues.
There’s no pressure on the Spireites today, they can just go out and express themselves against a team from the league above who are unbeaten in six in all competitions.
As long as they don’t suffer a heavy defeat AND more injuries, then I don’t think many people will be too fussed what the outcome is today.
Town’s injury situation has not improved since their last game so they are going to be up against it once again and unfortunately I think that will be the reason why they come unstuck at the Peninsula Stadium, in my opinion.
Against a team with a bit more quality, in good form, who don’t have 12 players missing like Town do, I can see the hosts just edging this one.
Having said that, Chesterfield have been picking up results for several weeks now with a depleted squad, so I wouldn’t completely rule out an away win.
I’m going for a close game but Salford to come out on top 2-1. Hope I’m wrong!
‘We know what to expect'
Previewing today’s clash, Salford City boss, Gary Bowyer, said: “It’s been a good week in preparation, we’ve got seven points out of nine and the lads have come in bouncing. There’s a great feel about the place and they’re looking forward to Sunday.
“We played some really good stuff at the beginning of the season but weren’t quite winning the games, then the last two games especially where we’ve taken four out of six points we’ve not played as well as we have all season.
“We’ve managed to put the ball in the back recently with the way we’ve played and created chances that in the early parts of the season we weren’t doing – and were doing it on a regular basis.
“They (Chesterfield) are top of their league; we know what to expect. We were given a good insight into the National League against Dagenham & Redbridge, who I thought were a very strong outfit. The players, the staff and myself are well aware of what to expect, it’s just down to us again.”
Third round ball numbers
Just in case....
Third round draw
Takes place on Monday on at 7pm on ITV before Boreham Wood v St Albans City.
Third round games will be played Friday, January 7 and Monday, January 10.
So that means if Chesterfield get through then their away game at Stockport County will be postponed.
If there is no winner after 90 minutes today then it will go a to replay at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday, December 14.
Prize money
The winners of second round ties receive £34,000 in prize money.
That would be a nice Christmas present for Town!
Liam’s predicted line-up
With 12 players unavailable manager James Rowe does not have many options to choose from and it looks likely that they will only be able to name four substitutes for this one.
Goalkeeper Melvin Minter has started in the two previous rounds and I see no reason for that to change today.
Fraser Kerr is believed to have recovered from illness so it’s timely return for him given Tyrone Williams is cup-tied and cannot play.
Liam Mandeville might have to do a job in the right wing-back spot again just as he did against Altrincham last time out.
With Manny Oyeleke unlikely to be fit due to a calf injury, Jak McCourt will probably replace him.
Calvin Miller is back from suspension but I think it would be harsh on Alex Whittle if he comes straight back into the starting XI.
Another option could be to play Whittle on the right, where he has played before, and slot Miller in on the left and get some minutes into him.
(3-4-2-1) Minter; Kerr, Grimes, Croll; Mandeville, Weston, McCourt, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Loach, Miller, Payne, Tyson.
Match odds
Salford City: 10/11
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 13/5
Form guide - last five
Salford City: LDWDW
Chesterfield: WDWWD