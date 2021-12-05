Salford City v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

We’re back!

It’s been 11 days since Chesterfield’s last match so I am sure you are all just as eager as me to get back to watching the Blues.

There’s no pressure on the Spireites today, they can just go out and express themselves against a team from the league above who are unbeaten in six.

As long as they don’t suffer a heavy defeat AND more injuries, then I don’t think many people will be too fussed what the outcome is today.

Town’s injury situation has not improved since their last game so they are going to be up against it once again and unfortunately I think that will be the reason why they come unstuck at the Peninsula Stadium, in my opinion.

Against a team with a bit more quality, in good form, who don’t have 12 players missing like Town do, I can see the hosts just edging this one.

Having said that, Chesterfield have been picking up results for several weeks now with a depleted squad, so I wouldn’t completely rule out an away win.