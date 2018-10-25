RUMOUR MILL: Zlatan could return to Manchester United, while Man City want Juve's Alex Sandro Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Old Trafford. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The odds on Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to Manchester United on loan have been slashed. Find out more about that and the other rumours doing the rounds on Thursday, October 25 below. LIVE: Leagues One and Two latest news - 25th October ‘Teams Will fear us again,’ says Chesterfield skipper after Fylde win lifts Proact spirits