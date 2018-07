Real Madrid’s Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez is being monitored by both Liverpool and Arsenal, according to today’s football transfer grapevine.

The rumour mill also suggests that one of the stars of Russia’s World Cup win over Spain, Aleksandr Golovin, could be the first signing for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be appointed today. Golovin’s club, CSKA Moscow, want £27 million for him.