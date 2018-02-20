RUMOUR MILL: Kroos is Manchester United’s top target as Tottenham eye Zaha again

Real Madrid’s brilliant German midfielder Toni Kroos has emerged as Manchester United’s top transfer target, according to today’s football rumour mill.

The grapevine also suggests that Tottenham are to make another bid for Crystal Palace’s revitalised winger Wilfried Zaha, while Sunderland are up for sale again, at just £50 million. Here is the full lowdown on today’s gossip:

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is Manchester United’s top transfer target this summer. (The Independent)

Tottenham plan to make a fresh move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, having failed with two bids for the Ivory Coast winger in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo, despite being linked with a £30m move for the 27-year-old Argentinian. (ESPN)

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio says he has had offers from five clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Diario Gol)

Leonardo Ulloa says he wants to make his loan move from Leicester City to Brighton permanent. (Brighton Argus)

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij is likely to leave the Serie A club in the summer, with his contract renewal having been withdrawn. (Sky Sports)

Sunderland have been put up for sale and owner Ellis Short will accept £50m for the club. (Daily Mirror)

Kylian Mbappe will officially complete his £166m switch from Monaco after a contract clause means PSG have to buy the 19-year-old after avoiding relegation. (Daily Mail)

Everton could be without on-loan Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala for the rest of the season after the 27-year-old French defender injured his knee in the victory against Crystal Palace. (ESPN)