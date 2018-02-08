RUMOUR MILL: Five clubs want Isco, Real want Hazard swap, Luis Enrique's coming to England

Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the race to sign Real Madrid's Isco. That's among the rumours doing the rounds on Thursday, February 8.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among five clubs leading the chase to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco. (Various)

Franco Borini

Real Madrid are willing to allow young forward Marco Asensio to leave for Chelsea in the summer - but only if they are given Eden Hazard in return. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are preparing a fresh move for Monaco's Thomas Lemar, after the 22-year-old midfielder rejected a new deal at the French club. (The Independent)

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who has been linked with replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea, is preparing himself for a move to England. But the 47-year-old does not want to take over at Stamford Bridge until the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Monaco wing-back Fabinho has revealed his time with the club is "coming to an end", which will alert Manchester United, who were interested in the 24-year-old Brazilian last season. (Metro)

Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune are preparing another world record bid for Lionel Messi, despite having a previous move for the 30-year-old Barcelona striker turned down. (Mundo Deportivo)

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has chosen Manchester City as his next club, according to his former coach Mircea Lucescu. (Daily Mirror)

Fabio Borini and Jeremain Lens will leave Sunderland in the summer. The duo are currently on loan at AC Milan and Besiktas respectively, and are triggering the clauses in their loan deals that force their temporary clubs to buy them permanently. (Northern Echo)

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo says he can continue playing football "for years to come". (GQ)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw looks set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler wants to see Mohamed Salah break "all the records going". The 25-year-old has become the fastest Liverpool player to score 20 Premier League goals, beating the likes of Fowler, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres. (Daily Star)