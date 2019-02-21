RUMOUR MILL: Could Gareth Bale be heading back to Tottenham?

Gareth Bale could be heading back to England.
Gareth Bale could be heading back to England.

Gareth Bale could be used as bait by Real Madrid to lure Tottenham's Christian Eriksen or Chelsea's Eden Hazard to La Liga.

Here's more on that and other rumours doing the rounds on Thursday, February 21.