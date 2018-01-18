Rotherham United: Striker coming, says Warne, and Millers monitor Oztumer

Manager Paul Warne says Rotherham United will sign another striker in the January transfer window as he admitted his interest in Walsall attacker Erhun Oztumer.

Oztumer is unlikely to be the new arrival but the Millers are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old’s situation at the Banks’s Stadium where he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Warne wants a centre-forward with pace and said: “I will have a striker in before the window shuts. I have spoken to a couple who are giving it some thought.”

The Star understands Rotherham haven’t made an offer for 5ft 3in Oztumer, a fast, tricky ‘No 10’ who Walsall are keen to keep hold of until the summer.

“I do like him,” the boss said. “He’s a good No 10. I’d be amazed if there’s a team in this league that doesn’t want to sign him. We’ll see where that one goes.

“If he became available and he wanted to come to us, I’d be interested. He’s a very good player. I haven’t spoken to Walsall and I wouldn’t speak to the player until I’d spoken to the club.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be here before the end of January. Everybody is coveting him. He’s done a great job at Walsall. We’re monitoring the situation.”

Rotherham, who are at home to Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth in League One on Saturday, last week upped their bid for their top central-midfield target who, Warne revealed, is with a Championship club.

“We’ve offered a good price and it’s now up to the club to decide whether they want to sell,” he said. “I don’t think anything will happen before this weekend. I think it will go to the wire, regrettably. He plays in a league above us.”

On top of the Championship player, the Millers are seeking another midfield reinforcement after selling Lee Frecklington and losing Darren Potter to injury. As with the striker deal, it would most likely be a loan.

On his centre-forward pursuit, Warne added: “It’s just a bit of a waiting game really, but I’m confident I will get somebody. Obviously, I have my targets in preference order. Ideally, I’ll get my first target and we’ll be ‘cooking’.”

One frontman has already joined, with Michael Smith moving from Bury to AESSEAL New York Stadium a week ago.

League Two Chesterfield are keen on Rotherham centre-half and captain Richard Wood, but the chances of that move happening appear to have receded.

“That ship could have sailed really,” Warne said. “Unless I can get someone in who is significantly better than the back four I have currently, then I am happy to go with what I’ve got.

“That can change in a heartbeat but, as things stand, I don’t see a lot better out there.”

