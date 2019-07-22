Rotherham United boss gives his take on Chesterfield's performance and the Proact pitch after his Millers pip the Spireites

Paul Warne's Rotherham United side recorded a narrow victory over Chesterfield at the Proact on Saturday, but there was no gulf between the sides.

The Spireites did struggle to contain the Millers' pacy attack at times and several good chances went begging for the visitors, who finished the game 2-1 winners.

But John Sheridan's men created chances of their own and had the League One club on the ropes at times, not least when Jack McKay went clean through on goal only to be denied by the post.

Warne was impressed with what he saw from the National League outfit.

"I thought Chesterfield were excellent," he said.

"It was a really competitive game in a proper environment on a proper pitch.

"My lads were a little bit leggy. We weren't as sharp with the ball as I would have liked.

"I think the scoreline could have been a lot greater than it was. I can see where we're lacking a bit and we will try to enhance the squad over the next few days."

Warne wasn't as impressed with Will Evans' goal for Chesterfield as his opposite number.

Sheridan was delighted to see his centre-half causing havoc in the Rotherham half, before slamming the ball into the top corner of the net.

"I was massively disappointed with the goal we gave away," said Warne.

"That's not how we play.

"But I thought we had a threat going forward.

"We've got some athletes in the team who can handle the ball. We were 10 per cent down on how sharp I want us to be."