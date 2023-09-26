Rochdale v Chesterfield LIVE: Tom Naylor heads Spireites back in front in big National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm)
Booking
For Oduroh for a foul on Dobra.
Chesterfield still lead 2-1.
The game has become a bit scrappy.
Double Spireites sub - 69 minutes
Berry and Grigg replace Colclough and Quigley.
Booking
For Uchegbulam.
Half chance for Mitchell
But it goes over.
1-2 after 61 minutes.
Rochdale sub - 58 minutes
Keohane replaces the injured John.
Stoppage in play
There’s a Rochdale man down on the far side.
Chance for Town
Quigley chases a long ball, plays it into Dobra, he tries to pick out Colclough but he overhits the pass.
Back underway
The second-half is underway!
Ahead at the break
HT: Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites deservedly lead at the break thanks to goals from Dobra and Naylor.