Rochdale v Chesterfield LIVE: Tom Naylor heads Spireites back in front in big National League clash

League leaders Chesterfield head to Rochdale tonight on the back of six successive wins (8pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 20:28 BST
Rochdale v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm)

21:39 BST

Booking

For Oduroh for a foul on Dobra.

21:37 BST

75

Chesterfield still lead 2-1.

The game has become a bit scrappy.

21:31 BST

Double Spireites sub - 69 minutes

Berry and Grigg replace Colclough and Quigley.

21:29 BST

Booking

For Uchegbulam.

21:23 BST

Half chance for Mitchell

But it goes over.

1-2 after 61 minutes.

21:19 BST

Rochdale sub - 58 minutes

Keohane replaces the injured John.

21:17 BST

Stoppage in play

There’s a Rochdale man down on the far side.

21:08 BST

Chance for Town

Quigley chases a long ball, plays it into Dobra, he tries to pick out Colclough but he overhits the pass.

21:06 BST

Back underway

The second-half is underway!

20:51 BST

Ahead at the break

HT: Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites deservedly lead at the break thanks to goals from Dobra and Naylor.

