Rochdale v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to kick-off in big National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Rochdale 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm)
Danny Webb on Rochdale:
“It’s sure to be a really tough game, they have some great players.
“As a team Rochdale certainly won’t settle for a point, they want to win. They have some dangermen that’s for sure, but we’ll be focusing on ourselves.
“If we turn up then we’ll be okay, we know we can hurt teams and we know we can cause teams problems.
“We’re a dangerous side when we’re at our best; we’ll be switched on and ready.”
Rochdale
Staged a dramatic comeback, scoring twice in the last couple of minutes, to win 2-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.
Our predicted Chesterfield line-up
We’ll take a punt and say the team will revert back to what it was before Saturday.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Tom Naylor is back from suspension after missing the win against Wealdstone.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out but is edging closer to returning.
Form guide
Chesterfield are top of the league and have won six in a row for the first time in 13 years.
Rochdale are seventh and are unbeaten in their last four, with just one defeat in their last eight.
Match officials
Referee: Michael Barlow
Assistant referee: Joseph Pettitt
Assistant referee: Andrew Daniels
Fourth official: William Davis
Rochdale: 21/10
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 1/1
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
It’s a busy part of the season with midweek games kicking-in and Chesterfield are on the road this evening at Rochdale.
Stay tuned!