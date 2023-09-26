News you can trust since 1855
Rochdale v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to kick-off in big National League clash

League leaders Chesterfield head to Rochdale tonight on the back of six successive wins (8pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Rochdale v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Rochdale v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Rochdale v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Rochdale 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm)

11:35 BST

Danny Webb on Rochdale:

“It’s sure to be a really tough game, they have some great players.

“As a team Rochdale certainly won’t settle for a point, they want to win. They have some dangermen that’s for sure, but we’ll be focusing on ourselves.

“If we turn up then we’ll be okay, we know we can hurt teams and we know we can cause teams problems.

“We’re a dangerous side when we’re at our best; we’ll be switched on and ready.”

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:46 BST

Rochdale

Staged a dramatic comeback, scoring twice in the last couple of minutes, to win 2-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:45 BST

Our predicted Chesterfield line-up

We’ll take a punt and say the team will revert back to what it was before Saturday.

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:42 BST

Spireites injury news

Tom Naylor is back from suspension after missing the win against Wealdstone.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) remains out but is edging closer to returning.

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:41 BST

Form guide

Chesterfield are top of the league and have won six in a row for the first time in 13 years.

Rochdale are seventh and are unbeaten in their last four, with just one defeat in their last eight.

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:39 BST

Match officials

Referee: Michael Barlow

Assistant referee: Joseph Pettitt

Assistant referee: Andrew Daniels

Fourth official: William Davis

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:38 BST

Odds

Rochdale: 21/10

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 1/1

(Sky Bet)

Mon, 25 Sep, 2023, 09:36 BST

Welcome back!

It’s a busy part of the season with midweek games kicking-in and Chesterfield are on the road this evening at Rochdale.

Stay tuned!

