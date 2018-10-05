Rising Manchester City star named in England U21s squad to play at Chesterfield’s Proact

Manchester City’s rising star Phil Foden has been named in the England U21s squad to face Andorra at the Proact Stadium next week.

Foden, Harvey Barnes and Reiss Nelson have all received their first U21s call-ups, in the 23-player squad named by head coach Aidy Boothroyd this afternoon.

The U21s face Andorra as part of their UEFA European U21s Championship qualifing campaign on Thursday 11th October (7.45pm) at the Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

The Young Lions are top of Group 4, needing just a point from their final two qualifiers to secure their place at next summer’s tournament in Italy and San Marino.

After Chesterfield, England then travel north of the border to Edinburgh, where they face Scotland at Tynecastle Park on Tuesday 16th October (5.30pm) in what is the final qualifier of their campaign.

Boothroyd said: “We go into the game with Andorra knowing that we’re just one result away from qualification, and it’s an excellent position to be in so that’s great credit to everyone who has been in the squad since we started the campaign last September.

“Although one point from two games doesn’t sound very much, I won’t be satisfied until it’s done and we’ve put in a performance in that warrants the talent that we’ve got on the pitch.

“There will be one or two opportunities for players who haven’t played for the U21s yet, to show what they’re all about.

“I really believe our system is working to benefit all of our players at the moment and it all starts at the top, when you’ve got a manager like Gareth.

“He believes in youth, the system that we have and the way that we work so when the senior team get injuries, his first thought is to call me and look into the U21s squad. There’s never been a better time to be an England player.”

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse Arnhem, on loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, on loan from Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Leicester City), Lewis Cook (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Josh Onomah (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, on loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Ademola Lookman (Everton), Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim, on loan from Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)