Ricky Machin hat-trick helps Clowne Wanderers to three points in Chesterfield Sunday League

Quality finishing secured Ricky Machin a hat-trick and ultimately Clowne Wanderers three points after they had fallen behind to ten men Dronfield Vic at Carr Lane in this Essential Site Skills Division One fixture.

The opening exchanges were tight with Josh Clayton heading just over for the visitors before the game changing moment saw the home side lose Ashley Rycroft on 25 minutes.

He got a second yellow for an off the ball incident after just a minute earlier the Vics man had been booked for dissent. Amazingly it was the ten men who took the lead just two minutes later Will Earl chased down visiting keeper Gareth Briggs who lost possession and the Dronfield frontman converted from the tightest of angles.

On the stroke of half time Machin popped at the far post for a sharp finish to level the scores and then Briggs saved well from Charles Bradwell at the other end.

The second period saw the eleven men of Clowne press the home side with Joshua Madin bossing the midfield while Anthony Rowley provided the constant threat down the left but with Dronfield defending well and looking for the counter attack the game was in the balance.

The deadlock was broken on 79 minutes Regan Edridge struck the bar but the ball fell out to Machin who made no mistake for his and the visitors second. The dam appeared to be broken now and moments later Edridge saw his effort saved by Chris Conroy who also pushed over the follow up and from the corner the number one held a Carl Longmore header.

As the game went into stoppage time Rowley saw his effort cleared off the line by Dan Hamilton something that in a nice act of sportsmanship the Wanderers man made clear to all that the ball had not crossed the line, no silly appeals here something of note for all.

As we entered the fourth minute of time added on Machin raced through in the inside right and fired past Conroy with a quality finish that secured his hat trick and left Clowne undefeated this season but consigned Dronfield Vic to their first loss of 2018/19 campaign.