Retro: The yo-yo time in the life of Jack Lester

Jack Lester didn’t make the grade at Sheffield Wednesday.

But on this day in 2003, that seemed to represent good news for Sheffield United who snapped him up from Nottingham Forest after an unsuccessful trial at Hillborough.

However Sheffield-born Jack lasted just 17 months at Bramall Lane, scoring 16 goals in League and Cup competitions, before yo-yoing back to Forest.

He stayed there before starting his service with Chesterfield in June 2007, culminating in taking over the management reins until April this year when they parted company.