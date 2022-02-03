The curtain came to a close with a dramatic 2-1 win over Bournemouth in League Two thanks to Derek Niven’s injury-time winner.
From the 2010–11 season, the team switched to the new Technique Stadium and have already created great memories in their new home.
The official opening match was a friendly against Derby County on 24 July 2010, during which summer signing Craig Davies scored the first ever goal, in a game that finished in a 5–4 win for Derby.
The first competitive league fixture (Football League Two) was against Barnet on 7 August 2010.
Here we take a look back to the grand opening of Chesterfield’s new stadium.