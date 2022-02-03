The curtain came to a close with a dramatic 2-1 win over Bournemouth in League Two thanks to Derek Niven’s injury-time winner.

From the 2010–11 season, the team switched to the new Technique Stadium and have already created great memories in their new home.

The official opening match was a friendly against Derby County on 24 July 2010, during which summer signing Craig Davies scored the first ever goal, in a game that finished in a 5–4 win for Derby.

The first competitive league fixture (Football League Two) was against Barnet on 7 August 2010.

Here we take a look back to the grand opening of Chesterfield’s new stadium.

1. A new beginning Chesterfield's new home is now 12 years old and has seen plenty of memories good at bad. Defeat to Mansfield at this ground all but sealed relegation from the Football League. Victory over Fleetwood on this pitch won Paul Cook's men the League Two title.

2. A new beginning The home dressing room facilities for Chesterfield.

3. A new beginning Staff at the new club shop prepare to welcome the first customers.

4. A new beginning Playing staff take in the new ground during a lunch break.