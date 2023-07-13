Report: Chesterfield edged out by Sheffield United in pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates so stay tuned.
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Sheffield United (3pm KO) - LIVE UPDATES
Game over
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Sheffield United
Another encouraging showing from the Spireites against Premier League opposition. They competed really well. Two quick-fire goals after the break did the damage.
Late chance for Grigg
But his near post shot is saved by Davies.
Blades still lead 2-. Town are trying to get one back but the visitors are proving hard to break down.
Spireites sub - 76
Williams off, youngster Wilkinson comes on.
Mandeville
Drags a shot wide from the edge of the box. Decent effort.
15 to go, 0-2.
Another save from Tyrer
To deny McBurnie again.
Blades cutting open the home defence now.
Great save!
By Tyrer to get down low to his right to keep out a header from McBurnie.
Eight Spireites subs - 60 minutes
The line-up is now: Tyrer, King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough. Grigg.
Goal for Sheffield United: 0-2
Osborne taps in after McBurnie broke the offside flag.
Great block
By Sheckleford at the near post to deny Osborn a simple finish. That was a slick move by United.