Report: Chesterfield edged out by Sheffield United in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield host Premier League Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST
Chesterfield played Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Today, they face Sheffield United. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield played Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Today, they face Sheffield United. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield played Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Today, they face Sheffield United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates so stay tuned.

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Sheffield United (3pm KO) - LIVE UPDATES

16:51 BST

Game over

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Sheffield United

Another encouraging showing from the Spireites against Premier League opposition. They competed really well. Two quick-fire goals after the break did the damage.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:51 BST

Late chance for Grigg

But his near post shot is saved by Davies.

16:46 BST

85

Blades still lead 2-. Town are trying to get one back but the visitors are proving hard to break down.

16:35 BST

Spireites sub - 76

Williams off, youngster Wilkinson comes on.

16:34 BST

Mandeville

Drags a shot wide from the edge of the box. Decent effort.

15 to go, 0-2.

16:24 BST

Another save from Tyrer

To deny McBurnie again.

Blades cutting open the home defence now.

16:23 BST

Great save!

By Tyrer to get down low to his right to keep out a header from McBurnie.

16:22 BST

Eight Spireites subs - 60 minutes

The line-up is now: Tyrer, King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough. Grigg.

16:19 BST

Goal for Sheffield United: 0-2

Osborne taps in after McBurnie broke the offside flag.

16:17 BST

Great block

By Sheckleford at the near post to deny Osborn a simple finish. That was a slick move by United.

