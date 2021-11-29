Mutton score their opening goal in Sunday's game. Photo by Martin Roberts.

In the top division, just one game was played and it presented Renishaw Miners Welfare with the opportunity to return to the top of HKL ONE if they could win at Clune Street against a Clowne Wanderers side who had only claimed one point from their last five games which was gained as a result of a 2-2 draw with bottom side Brampton Gas Bar and Bites 14 days previously.

Wanderers’ last victory came as far back as September 26th when they beat current leaders Newton George and Dragon by five goals to one.

Renishaw’s last five games had seen them win two, draw one and lose two.

Mutton on the attack. Photo: Martin Gregory.

Both sides have shown they have players capable of finding their opponents’ net with Wanderers’ Reece Clegg having scored nine goals so far this season and Renishaw’s Karl Knowles seven.

However, in difficult conditions it was the team’s defensive capabilities that came to the fore as neither side could find a way through their opponent’s rearguard in a game where goal scoring opportunities were at a premium, Renishaw’s point moving them to within two points of the leaders whilst Wanderers are sixth.

There was only one game in HKL TWO also and bottom club Hasland Club were beaten for the sixth time in eight starts and as a result remain winless.

The defeat came against Brampton Moor Rovers who beat them by three goals to one with Carlo Marchetta, Sam Goldthorpe and Leon Phillips scoring the winning goals.

Aidan Ordidge (third from left) is congratulated after scoring for Mutton. Photo: Martin Roberts

The victory consolidated Rovers’ position in mid table as they sit in fifth place on 13 points.

Likewise in HKL THREE just one game went ahead as Spotted Frog entertained leaders Mutton FC.

The latter had suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Rangers, who beat them by five goals to one, Rangers’ Luke Jackson scoring twice on week 12.

Other than that Mutton’s form has been outstanding, winning nine from ten and scoring goals regularly, Aiden Ordidge scoring five of them.

Spotted Frog look to make progress. Photo: Martin Roberts.

Frog had won six of their 11 games enabling them to occupy third place in the table and so a tight game was on the cards.

In the event, Spotted Frog produced a decent performance but it was Mutton who claimed all three points as Ordidge scored twice, adding to his earlier five goals, whilst Sam Blayne also hit the target as Mutton won by three goals to nil to make it ten wins from 11 starts, extending their lead at the top to six points.

The theme continued in HKL FIVE where the only two sides in action were Brimington and Hasland Community who met at Thistle Park.

Whilst Brimington started the day in fourth place in the table Community had only claimed one point from their opening ten games, a 1-1 draw with Newbold Community Football Training on week two of the season, making Brimington favourites to win the game.

It, however, didn’t turn out that way as the Hasland side battled bravely to secure their second point of the campaign in a hard fought 1-1 draw, substitute Chris Miles scoring for Brimington.

In HKL SIX Palterton Sporting Club’s fantastic season continued with a two goals to nil victory over their hosts Walkers Wanderers at their Castle Leisure Park home.

It’s been a great turnaround this season for Sporting who last season won just three games, finishing third from bottom, this time around winning nine of their 11 games, drawing one and suffering just one defeat at the hands of Grassmoor Sports Reserves.

When the two sides met earlier in the campaign at Back Lane Sporting were phenomenal as Nathan Wood scored four times, Ash Scattergood three, Tom Ward two and Jack Harding once, running out ten goals to nil winners.

This time around Walkers proved to be a much more difficult opponent and just lost out to a goal from club stalwart Will Holmes and another from substitute Jack Harding, despite playing with just ten men for over half of the game following Will Hegarty’s dismissal.

AFC Creswell made their HKL Chesterfield Sunday League debut at the start of the season and have found things hard going thus far, having only won once and drawing once from nine prior to the day’s game with Spartans Reserves who had only marginally being more successful, winning three and losing eight of their first eleven.