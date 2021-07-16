LiveRecap: Tom Denton scores after long injury lay-off as Chesterfield lose to Alfreton Town in first pre-season friendly for Spireites
Chesterfield play their first match of pre-season this afternoon at Alfreton Town (3pm KO).
The new National League season starts on August 21 so today will be about getting some important minutes under their belt and improving their sharpness.
Alfreton have already played two friendly games so they potentially could have the edge fitness-wise in what is set to be a scorching day at the Impact Arena.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the team news, updates and reaction.
Alfreton Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 16:45
- FT Alfreton Town 3 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Rhead scores penalty on 25 minutes for hosts after Khan’s foul
- Trialist equalises on 53 minutes, Denton scores header on 70 minutes
- Williams and Tuton make it 3-2 to hosts late on
- First pre-season friendly for Spireites
- Spireites first-half: Loach; Miller, Maguire, Grimes, King; Kahn, McCourt, Rowley, Mandeville;Triallist, Payne.
- New summer signings set to feature
- Midfielder Martin Smith left and joined Hartlepool last night
It’s all over
FT: Alfreton 3 v 2 Chesterfield.
Entertaining game in sweltering heat.
Chesterfield goals coming from Trialist and Denton.
GOAL: 3-2
The hosts regain the lead late on. Tuton turns and finishes in the box.
More subs - 76 mins
Trialist goalkeeper on for Spireites. Khan back on for King also. 14 minutes to go.
GOAL: 2-2
Alfreton equalise. Michael Williams. Good strike. 2-2. 75 minutes.
GOOOAAALLL: 1-2
Denton powers in a header against his former club from McCourt’s corner just minutes after coming on. Spireites fans behind the goal enjoyed that one. Chesterfield lead 2-1. 70 minutes gone.
Tom Denton is on for his first appearance since January. Gunning, Weston and Rowley are on as well. Maguire, Khan, Mandeville and goalscoring Trialist (knock) go off. 65 mins, 1-1.
Spireites sub - 53 mins
Whittle replaces Miller.
GOALLL: 1-1
Trialist (striker) closes down Alfreton goalkeeper Maris who pings the ball straight at Trialist and the ball rebounds into the net. 1-1. 53 minutes
Three changes at the break
Three changes at HT as Rowley, Payne and Trialist are replaced by two other Trialists and Tyson. Got it?
Behind at the break
HT: Alfreton 1 v 0 Chesterfield
Rhead’s penalty is the difference so far.
Another chance
Grimes, who has looked good this half, pings a ball out to King who crosses for Payne but his flicked effort is easily saved.
Almost half-time
Payne almost levels but his close-range effort is blocked. It was a patient move down the right which brought about the chance.
The hosts still lead 1-0.
I like the look of Grimes in the middle of the back three, playing well so far.
Goal for Alfreton: 1-0
Khan fouled Reeves in the box and Rhead tucked away the penalty.
It was a clear foul.
25 minutes gone.
Good move by Chesterfield ends in Payne heading over from McCourt’s cross from the right.