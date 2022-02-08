Recap: Ten-man Chesterfield hold on for draw against promotion rivals Stockport County in breathtaking National League clash
What a game we have on our hands this evening as second-placed Chesterfield visit league leaders Stockport County (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites, led once again by caretaker boss Danny Webb, are one point behind the Hatters and have lost just twice in 25 league games.
The hosts are on a remarkable run of ten straight wins, conceding just two goals in that time, and they have recorded six successive clean sheets.
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:57
- FT: Stockport County 2 v 2 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Tshimanga gives Spireites lead on 16 minutes with superb finish; Asante makes it 0-2 on 21 minutes;
- Spireites down to 10-men as King is shown straight red on 53 minutes; Collar pulls goal back on 56 minutes; Croasdale makes it 22 on 65 minutes
- Spireites XI (3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whittle; Mandeville, Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Miller, Williams, Kellermann, Khan, Quigley.
- One change for Chesterfield as Oyeleke replaces Khan
- Stockport top, one point ahead of Spireites, and have won 10 games in a row
- Chesterfield second and have lost two of just 25 league games
- Caretaker Danny Webb in charge of Town again - won his previous two matches
It finishes 2-2
FT: Stockport County 2 v 2 Chesterfield
Breathtaking encounter by the top two.
Would have taken it before. Not at half-time. But definitely with 25 to go!
Chesterfield players leave the pitch to huge applause from the away end. Some heroic performances in that last 30 minutes
For Loach. Time-wasting, I think. Can’t blame him for trying.
10 minutes added time
Town fans are in good voice and are trying to get their side over the line.
Croll injured
Croll is down here and looks in agony. Stretcher coming on. This looks serious.
Calvin Miller coming on to replace him.
Going to be some big injury-time here as well.
Croll hobbles off in the end without the stretcher.
Good tackle
By Kerr, who gets a toe on the ball, to stop Quigley getting a shot off inside the area after a counter.
83 played, 2-2. Gulp.
2-2.
Big miss for Stockport
Sub Crankshaw side-foots wide from six-yards out. He has his head in his hands.
Second Spireites sub - 70 minutes
Oyeleke goes down and is coming off. Kellermann replaces him.
Oyeleke has been excellent as well.
Goal for Stockport: 2-2
Second goal for Stockport. 2-2. Croasdale from distance. Only heading one way, this.
25 to go.
Shot wide
From County’s Croasdale from distance. Good strike. It’s all Stockport.