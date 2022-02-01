Recap: Round-up of National League transfers as Kabongo Tshimanga stays at Chesterfield

Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 22 goals for Chesterfield this season.

Well, it is for Premier League and Football League clubs, who have until 11pm (midnight for Scottish clubs) tonight to complete their business. After that, they will have to go with the squads they have got until the end of the season apart from free transfers.

National League clubs, like Chesterfield, can continue to buy, sell and loan players beyond January, including from the Football League. However, they won’t have to worry about losing any players to clubs further up the pyramid because the window shuts tonight for those clubs. Got it?

Blues striker Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and is reportedly attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, Peterborough United of the Championship and one unnamed Premier League team is said to have been watching him.

With Chesterfield second in the table and pushing for promotion, as well as the uncertainty surrounding manager James Rowe’s position, they really won’t want to lose their star man. But, as we know, every player has their price and Town may have to reluctantly sell if a healthy bid comes in.