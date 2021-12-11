Recap: Kabongo Tshimanga scores late winner as Chesterfield beat National League promotion rivals Grimsby Town
Chesterfield travel to Grimsby Town in a big game at the top of the National League today.
The Spireites are top of the table, are 11 unbeaten and have only lost one in 17 in the league and one in 20 in all competitions.
Grimsby have slipped down the league to sixth in recent weeks after losing six of their last seven.
- FT: Grimsby Town 0 v 1 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Kabongo Tshimanga gives Spireites lead late on
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Williams, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Kellermann, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: McCourt, Khan, Clarke, Payne, Asante.
- Akwasi Asante involved for first time since April after ACL injury
- One change as Tyrone Williams replaces the injured Luke Croll
- Spireites 1st and unbeaten in 11
- Mariners 6th and lost six of last seven
GRIMSBY REACTION: 'Our team values shone through and we found a way to win', says Rowe
Chesterfield’s ‘team values’ shone through as they ‘found a way to win’ late on against promotion rivals Grimsby Town.
ALL OVER!!
FT: Grimsby Town 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Kabongo Tshimanga’s late goal wins it for the Spireites.
BIG WIN!
Grimsby miss a sitter!
Big miss from Crookes at the far post with the goal gaping!
Four minutes added
0-1
Final Spireites sub - 90 minutes
Tshimanga off, Payne on.
Almost 0-2
Tshimanga brings save out of Crocombe at his near post. Corner.
GOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLLL!!!! 0-1
TSHIMANGA!!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 with five minutes to go. Kellermann free-kick, Kerr wins the header, Tshimanga sneaks in around the back to fire in! He celebrates in front of the Grimsby fans who have been giving him stick all afternoon
Second Spireites sub - 81 minutes
Khan on, Oyeleke off.
Very scrappy
Not a lot happening, to be honest. Both teams are well organised but have been lacking quality in possession.
12 to go, 0-0.
First Spireites sub - 68 minutes
Clarke replaces Mandeville.