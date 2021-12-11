Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are top of the table, are 11 unbeaten and have only lost one in 17 in the league and one in 20 in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsby have slipped down the league to sixth in recent weeks after losing six of their last seven.