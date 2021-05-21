LiveRecap: Danny Rowe's late penalty against Dagenham and Redbridge keeps Chesterfield's play-off hopes
Chesterfield’s hopes of making the play-offs are likely to hinge on today’s crunch clash against Dagenham and Redbridge (3pm KO) as Spireites fans return to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months.
The Blues are in the last play-off spot in seventh on goal difference, while the Daggers are 11th and four points behind.
Around 3,000 Town supporters will be inside the Technique to cheer their team on.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 18:25
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO)
- Gordon gives Daggers lead on 30 minutes, Rowe equalises on 38
- Dagenham's Jones sent off for second yellow with 12 minutes to go
- Rowe puts Town ahead with late penalty
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Gunning, Taylor and Weston replace Yarney, McCourt and Yussuf.
- (3-4-2-1): Montgomery; Evans, Gunning, Maguire; Carline, Weston, Oyeleke, Taylor; Mandeville, Clarke; Rowe. Subs: McCourt, Whelan, Rowley, Tyson, Yussuf.
- 3,000 sell-out as fans return for first time in 14 months
DAGGERS REACTION: James Rowe hails 'wonderful day' as Chesterfield keep play-off hopes alive in front returning fans
James Rowe said it was a ‘wonderful day’ as Chesterfield kept their play-off hopes alive with a late win against Dagenham and Redbridge in front of the returning jubilant Spireites fans
ALL OVER!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge.
Wow.
It goes to the last day, Rowe’s late penalty wins it.
Reaction from fan writer Ben
Get in there! That could be massive. A stonewall penalty from The Spireites as a Dagenham and Redbridge man handled inside the area. The visitors tried everything in their power to put Danny Rowe off, but he was having none of it! A cool, calm, collected penalty and Town are ahead. A huge few minutes to come for Chesterfield Football Club, I can barely handle this.
Final sub
Whelan on, Mandeville off.
Five minutes added
2-1.
GOALLLLLLLLLL!!! 2-1
Rowe!!!
He tucks the penalty away for his second goal of the game. Showed great calmness after a long delay due to some dark arts tactics from Dagenham. 2-1. It was given for handball. Five to go...
PENALTY CHESTERFIELD
Rowe to take...
Dagenham down to 10 men
Jones receives his second yellow for pulling back Rowley. 12 minutes to go!
Penalty shout for Daggers
Myles Weston is through on goal, Montgomery comes out and the two collide. You’ve seen them given but Weston appeared to be looking for it.
Gets a header on target but it is straight at Justham. Good cross from McCourt. 20 to go, everything is there for Town but the final finish.
What a chance!
Great hold-up play by Rowe who then finds Mandeville, he plays Taylor in on gola but he blazes over the bar. Head in hands moment. 69 played, 1-1.
Second Town sub - 66 mins
Weston off, McCourt on.
Big chance!
Rowe clips a lovely ball over the top of the Daggers’ defence, Weston runs from deep and beats the offside trap, he is one-on-one but Weston takes a bad touch and Justham rushes out and blocks it. Big chance.
An hour gone
Still 1-1.