Recap: Danny Rowe scores hat-trick in thumping Chesterfield win as Southend United fans invade pitch in second half
Chesterfield will be aiming to build on their midweek performance against Wrexham when they travel to Southend United today.
The Spireites are fifth in the National League table after 10 games, four points behind leaders Grimsby Town.
Southend, meanwhile, are 18th with just two wins from their first nine matches.
The Shrimpers, who beat Eastleigh 1-0 on Tuesday night, were relegated from League Two last season.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Southend United 0 v 4 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Danny Rowe gives Town lead on 19 minutes, adds a second on 40 minutes and completes hat-trick with penalty for 4-0
- Saidou Khan grabs a third on 49 minutes
- Southend fans invade pitch in second half and both sets of players are taken off the pitch but play re-starts six minutes later
- Fraser Kerr, Saidou Khan and Curtis Weston all forced off injured
- (3-4-1-2): Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Weston, Kellermann, Miller; Khan; Rowe, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Whittle, Oyeleke, Mandeville, Tyson.
- One change for Chesterfield today as Calvin Miller replaces the injured George Carline
- Stefan Payne suspended after collecting five yellow cards
- Manny Oyeleke returns from injury and Nathan Tyson involved for first time this season
Phil Brown sacked
SOUTHEND REACTION: 'We could not feel sorry for them' | Phil Brown sacked | Fans protest on pitch
Danny Rowe scored a hat-trick as Chesterfield thrashed Southend United 4-0 on an emotional afternoon at Roots Hall.
‘We want our club back'
Fans back on pitch
It’s all over
FT: Southend United 0 v 4 Chesterfield
Danny Rowe hat-trick and Saidou Khan with the goals.
Fraser Kerr, Khan and Curtis Weston forced off injured.
Southend fans invade pitch in second half to halt play.
Not much happened, really.
Shoots from about 20 yards on his left foot and forces Southend goalkeeper Arnold to tip wide for a corner.
Off the line!
Maguire meets the resulting corner but his header is cleared off the line.
Spireites lead 4-0.
Rowe crosses from the right, Kellermann meets it at the far post on his left foot but Ralph stops it going in with a great block on the line!
FOURTEEN minutes added time
Still some way to go before the full-time whistle here.
Jeff King
Has got a bandage on his head after suffering a cut to the head.
Still around 10 minutes to go here, Chesterfield lead 4-0.