Recap: Curtis Weston scores stunning late volley against Eastleigh to send Chesterfield second in National League
Chesterfield will be glad to get back to doing their talking on the pitch against Eastleigh today after a controversial week.
As everybody will know by now, manager James Rowe has been suspended over misconduct allegations and an investigation is ongoing.
The Spireites, led by first-team coach Danny Webb today, will be hoping they can forget about that for 90 minutes at least and get back to winning ways in the National League.
Eastleigh sacked manager Ben Strevens in midweek so neither side will have a permanent boss on the touchline.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Silverlake Stadium and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
Eastleigh v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 19:13
- Latest score: Eastleigh 0 v 1 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
- Weston scores stunning volley on 89 minutes
- Four changes for Chesterfield as Kerr, Kellermann, Whittle and Mandeville replace King (suspended), Miller, Khan and Asante.
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Croll, Maguire; Williams, Weston, Kellermann, Whittle; Mandeville; Quigley, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Miller, Khan, Asante, Denton.
- Eastleigh sacked boss Ben Strevens in midweek
- Danny Webb in charge; James Rowe suspended over misconduct allegations
It’s all over!!! Get in!!!
FT: Eastleigh 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Curtis Weston’s stunning 89th minute volley secures a vital three points for the Spireites in what has been a rough week.
How crucial could that be? WESTYYYYY!!!!
Second Spireite sub
Tshimanga off, Grimes on.
Three minutes added
0-1.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! 0-1
WESTON!!!!
OMG! A stunning 89th minute volley from Weston flys into the top corner. GET IN!!!
Heads over from Whelan’s corner.
Five to go, 0-0.
Half-chance
For Tshimanga.
Weston looped a first-time ball over the top of the home defence. Tshimanga ran in behind, the angle was against him, but the striker did not connect and McDonnell claimed easy.
Attendance
Attendance: 3,076 (381 Spireites fans).
Two teams seemingly lacking in a bit of confidence in the final third.
Neither team has done enough to win this one so far.
First Spireites sub - 66 minutes
Quigley off, Asante on.
Quigley has been anonymous.
Mandeville
Nicks the ball off Whelan and lets fly from 25 yards but it goes well over. An hour gone.