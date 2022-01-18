Recap: Chesterfield suffer second league defeat of season against Maidenhead United despite fightback
Chesterfield will return to the top of the National League if they avoid defeat at Maidenhead United tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites will go above leaders Halifax, who are not in action this evening, with a win or a draw.
This game should have taken place in November but was postponed due to Covid.
Maidenhead are fourth bottom and have only won once in their last nine matches.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at York Road and will bring you everything you need to know.
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:39
- FT: Maidenhead United 3 v 2 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Kelly gives hosts lead on seven minutes; Puts hosts back in front on 79 minutes
- Sparkes free-kick makes it 2-0 on 20 minutes
- King halves deficit with superb free-kick right on half-time
- Tshimanga levels on 56 minutes for his 22nd goal of the season
- Two changes as Alex Whittle and Jim Kellermann replace Calvin Miller and AkwasiAsante
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: Maguire, Miller, Khan, Asante, Payne.
- Maidenhead fourth bottom and won one of last nine
- Spireites will go top of league with a win or a draw
It’s all over
FT: Maidenhead United 3 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites suffer just their second league defeat of the season. They fought back to 2-2 and looked like they were going to win it but came undone from a set-piece.
Reaction to follow.
Four minutes added
3-2
Heads wide from Asante’s cross. Five minutes of normal time remaining.
Final Town sub - 80 minutes
Grimes off, Payne on.
Goal for Maidenhead: 3-2
The hosts go back in front. Kelly nods in a corner from a near post flick-on. 79 minutes played.
Maidenhead pressure
The hosts are having a little spell here.
For Croll.
Good save by Loach
To deny Kelly inside the area. Made himself big to make the block. Crucial stop.
Second Town sub - 73 minutes
Khan on, Mandeville off.
Attendance
1,232 (323 Town fans).