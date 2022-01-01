Recap: Chesterfield start 2022 with a win against King's Lynn to extend lead at top of National League
Chesterfield will be aiming to start 2022 with a win when they welcome strugglers King’s Lynn Town to the Technique Stadium (3pm KO).
With no other games in the National League today, the Spireites will go three points clear at the top of the table with a victory.
The Linnets, who appointed Tommy Widdrington as manager last month, are second bottom and five points from safety.
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 King’s Lynn Town (3pm KO)
- Spireites go three points clear at top of league
- Liam Mandeville opens scoring on 51 minutes
- 3-4-2-1: Loach; Williams, Gunning, Whittle; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Khan, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Kerr, Kellermann, Asante, Payne.
- First game of 2022
- Jeff King starts after returning from injury
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from narrow win against King's Lynn Town
Liam Mandeville’s fourth goal of the season was enough for Chesterfield to secure a scrappy 1-0 win against strugglers King’s Lynn Town.
KING'S LYNN REACTION: Chesterfield 'building something special', says James Rowe after first win of 2022
James Rowe says Chesterfield are ‘building something special’ as they started 2022 with a narrow win aganst King’s Lynn Town to stay top of the National League.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 King’s Lynn Town
The Spireites start 2022 with a win and a clean sheet. They go three points clear at the top. Some team called Chelsea next.
Final Spireites sub -
Tshimanga off, Asante on.
Five minutes added
1-0.
Kellermann almost heads in King’s corner but he it just glances off his head.
Big chance for Tshimanga
King plays Tshimanga in on goal, he just has the keeper to beat from close-range but he takes too long and a Lynn defender gets back and manages to get a touch on his shot which loops up and is saved by Jones. How costly that miss could be!
Chance for Khan
Town counter, Tshimanga sends Khan in on goal with just one man to beat, he runs at him, cuts inside on his left but skews it well wide.
Nine minutes remaining.
Still 1-0.
The game has gone scrappy again.
Kellermann
Tries his luck from distance, it looked to have taken a deflection on the way through, but the referee awards a goal-kick.
20 minutes to go, 1-0.