Recap: Chesterfield held to draw by Wrexham after conceding late equaliser

Wrexham v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites will be aiming to bounce back after losing 3-1 at Woking a week ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts, meanwhile, saw their game at Aldershot on Saturday abandoned in the second-half due to a waterlogged pitch when they were winning 2-0.

Town are currently are third in the table, while Wrexham are 12th.