Recap: Chesterfield held to draw by Wrexham after conceding late equaliser
Chesterfield return to action in the National League this evening as they head to Wrexham (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites will be aiming to bounce back after losing 3-1 at Woking a week ago.
The hosts, meanwhile, saw their game at Aldershot on Saturday abandoned in the second-half due to a waterlogged pitch when they were winning 2-0.
Town are currently are third in the table, while Wrexham are 12th.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Wrexham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 23:35
- FT: Wrexham 1 v 1 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Fraser Kerr gives Town lead on six minutes
- Kabongo Tshimanga has penalty saved before half-time
- Paul Mullin heads equaliser on 84 minutes
- Four changes for Chesterfield as Maguire, Kellermann, Carline and Rowe replace Grimes, McCourt, Mandeville and Payne
- Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Weston, Kellermann, Carline; Khan; Rowe, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Miller, Whittle, Mandeville, Payne
- Wrexham 12th with three wins from eight
- Spireites third and one defeat in nine
REACTION
WREXHAM REACTION: Rowe: 'We absolutely battered them'| Bad news as Carline suffers suspected broken knee cap
James Rowe said Chesterfield ‘absolutely battered’ Wrexham and that the result was ‘shambolic’ as the dominant Spireites had to settle for a point after conceding another late goal.
It ends in a draw
FT: Wrexham 1 v 1 Chesterfield
A really good response from the Spireites tonight after last week. Deserved more. Plenty of positives, but another late goal conceded.
Wrexham hit the crossbar
Hayden crashes one against the crossbar. Very close.
Payne is booked. I make this his fifth of the season and will miss Southed on Saturday.
Six minutes added
1-1.
Final Spireites sub - 90 minutes
Carline is stretchered off and is replaced by Whittle. Going to be a lot of added time now.
Stretcher
Carline has gone down in pain and the stretcher has been called for. This does not look good.
Goal for Wrexham - 84 mins - 1-1
Mullin heads in from a long throw. Such a soft goal to concede. 1-1.
Spireites sub - 80 mins
Payne on, Rowe off. He has had a really good game tonight. Led the line well.
Carline heads Mandeville deep cross to the far post to Tshimanga in the box, he gets it onto his left foot but it is straight down the middle at Lainton.