Recap: Chesterfield held to draw by Altrincham after conceding two late goals

Chesterfield take on Altrincham in the National League tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the league, one point ahead of Boreham Wood, and are unbeaten in their last nine matches.
Town go into this one on the back of three successive wins.
Altrincham have only won one of their last seven, which came away at Weymouth on Saturday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day and evening.
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:47
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
- Liam Mandeville gives Chesterfield the lead on 10 minutes
- Kabongo Tshimanga doubles lead just before half-time
- Matty Kosylo pulls a goal back on 84 minutes
- A-Jay Leitch-Smith equalises deep into stoppage time
- Chesterfield XI: Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; Kellermann, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, McCourt, Tyson, Payne.
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Altrincham
The Spireites concede late twice to draw.
Alty equalise with literally the last kick of the game.
Lots of anger and frustration at where the extra added time came from. Officials are booed off as they head down the tunnel.
Goal for Altrincham: 2-2
Equaliser for Altrincham in the last seconds. 2-2. Leitch-Smith. Gutting.
Four minutes added
Goal for Altrincham: 2-1
Kosylo finds the bottom corner from distance. Six minutes remaining. Game on.
Final Spireites sub - 83 minutes
Khan off, Tyson on for his first league appearance of the season.
Heads over from Mandeville’s corner.
Game management
Chesterfield are keeping Altrincham at arm’s length this half. Nothing flashy or risky, just managing the game well.
First Spireites sub - 71 minutes
Kellermann off, Payne on.
A fantastic tackle and a block from the sub. Great defensive work.