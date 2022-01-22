Recap: Chesterfield go top of National League but are held to goalless draw by Aldershot Town
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Aldershot Town to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites were defeated at Maidenhead United in midweek but they could go back to the top of the league with three points this afternoon.
Aldershot have improved under new manager Mark Molesley and have edged clear of the relegation zone and moved up to 17th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 18:24
- FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Aldershot Town (3pm KO)
- Spireites XI: Loach; Williams, Croll, Maguire; King, Weston, Khan, Miller; Asante, Tshimanga, Quigley. Subs: Kerr, Whittle, Rowley, Mandeville, Denton.
- Town signed Joe Quigley from Yeovil Town last night and he makes his debut
- Tom Denton and Joe Rowley make the bench
- Nathan Tyson joins Alfreton on loan for a month
- Spireites 2nd, Shots 17th
ALDERSHOT REACTION: Chesterfield did not get their 'just rewards' in goalless draw, says Rowe
James Rowe said Chesterfield did not get their ‘just rewards’ as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Aldershot Town.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Aldershot Town
The Spireites are held to a goalless draw. Plenty of pressure in the second-half but they could not find a breakthrough.
Reaction coming up.
Whittle’s cross, Denton chests it down and Tshimanga shoots at goal but it is blocked.
Corner comes in, Williams heads over.
Six added minutes
A big roar goes up around the ground. COME ON!!
Flashes the ball across six-yard box but there was nobody there to finish!
Four minutes remaining.
Final Blues sub - 83 minutes
Denton comes on to huge applause, his first appearance in a year after two knee injuries. Quigley goes off.
In the Aldershot box but it just won’t fall to a Chesterfield man.
Nine to go.
Saves easily from sub Panayiotou after Maguire gave the ball away and the visitors countered.
15 minutes
To find a winner.
Come on you Blues!
Nice strike
From Khan from about 30 yards goes narrowly over.
Town are knocking on the door.