LiveRecap: Chesterfield defeated by Port Vale thanks to James Wilson's strike as goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is sent off late on for visitors
Chesterfield play Port Vale in a pre-season friendly at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites beat Bradford City 2-1 in midweek and they will be aiming to overcome another League Two side this afternoon.
Port Vale get their campaign underway next weekend so we should see them name a strong line-up.
Town still have three more weeks until the National League season starts.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Port Vale: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:52
- FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Port Vale (3pm KO)
- James Wilson gives visitors lead with great strike on 36 minutes
- Vale goalkeeper Lucas Covolan sent off late on for elbow on Nathan Tyson
- XI: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, McCourt, Mandeville, Miller; Rowe, Payne. Subs: Clarke, Khan, Oyeleke, Tyson, Rowley, Carline, trialist x3.
- Minute’s applause for Ernie Moss before kick-off
- Spireites’ National League season starts August 21
- Vale begin League Two campaign August 7
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Port Vale
James Wilson’s first-half strike wins it for the visitors, who finished the match with 10-men after goalkeeper Lucas Covolan was sent off for an elbow on Nathan Tyson.
Another sub
Trialist on for Weston. Four minutes left
Getting a bit feisty this one. Vale not happy with a challenge from Grimes and then Carline is booked for something after.
King off, Rowley on. Seven minutes left. 0-1.
Tyson is inches away from turning in King’s teasing cross from the right.
Red card for Port Vale!
Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is sent off for an elbow on Nathan Tyson. 10 minutes remaining. 0-1.
Two Town subs
Danny Rowe is replaced by a trialist and Nathan Tyson is on for Stefan Payne. 14 minutes remaining. 0-1.
Great save!
Loach gets fingertips to Wilson’s close-range header which hits the crossbar. Top stop.
Miller bursts down the left and Rowe arrives late in the box but loops his header over the bar.
70 gone, 0-1.
Great hit
Danny Rowe hits one from about 35 yards slightly to the right, it dips, swerves and dances in the air before smacking the crossbar. So close.
Chance for Vale
Wilson scruffs an effort from six-yards out after Proctor’s knock-down.
Spireites sub - 64 mins
Clarke on for Mandeville on 64 minutes.
Great defending
Outstanding defending from Weston to get a touch to Benning’s inviting cross which Proctor was about to turn home.
Second-half line-up is:
Loach; Carline, Weston, Grimes; King, Khan, Oyeleke, Mandeville, Miller; Rowe, Payne.
George Carline, Saidou Khan and Manny Oyeleke replace Fraser Kerr, Gavin Gunning and Jak McCourt.
First minutes of pre-season for Carline, who is playing right centre-back.
Curtis Weston appears to be playing centre-half as well in place of Gunning.