Recap: Chesterfield come from two goals down to draw against Dagenham and Redbridge
Chesterfield could go top of the National League with a win at Dagenham and Redbridge today (3pm KO).
The Spireites sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Grimsby Town, who host Notts County.
Town are back on the road after back-to-back home wins and are in fine form with four successive victories.
The Daggers are seventh but have lost four of their last five.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with everything you need to know.
Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 17:01
- FT: Dag and Red 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Two goals in two second-half minutes from Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga draw Town level
- Grimes sent off on 84 minutes for second yellow card
- Angelo Balanta's deflected strike opens scoring on 13 minutes
- George Saunders adds second on 23 minutes
- Laurence Maguire stretchered off inside 10 minutes
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Jamie Grimes, Alex Whittle and Saidou Khan replace Gavin Gunning, Calvin Miller and Liam Mandeville
- Spireites second and won four in a row in all comps
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Whittle; Khan; Payne, Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Miller, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson.
- Daggers seventh and lost four of last five
It’s all over
FT: Dag & Red 2 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites come from two goals down to claim a valuable point.
Reaction coming up.
Big chance
For Dagenham’s Reynolds but his touch lets him down inside the area. Phew.
For Whittle for a shirt tug.
Four minutes added
2-2.
Heads over a corner from King.
Two minutes left, 2-2.
Chesterfield down to 10
Second yellow card for Grimes. Chesterfield will play the final six minutes plus injury-time with 10-men.
2-2.
What a hit!
Whittle lets fly from distance with a superb strike which Daggers goalkeeper Justham is forced to tip over. Great effort.
Third Spireites sub - 78 minutes
Khan off, McCourt on.
For Khan. The referee didn’t like his choice of words.
Dagenham have lost their spark they had in the first 25 minutes of this game, Chesterfield look much more comfortable and have a nice control about them now.