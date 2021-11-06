Recap: Chesterfield come from behind against Southend United to book place in FA Cup second round
Chesterfield host Southend United in the FA Cup first round today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are going well in the National League and are third, while the Shrimpers are struggling and are fourth bottom.
Town beat Southend 4-0 last month but today’s visitors have a new manager in Kevin Maher and they beat Dover 4-1 in midweek.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the team news, build-up, match updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:59
- Latest score: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Southend United (3pm KO
- Rhys Murphy opens scoring for Southend on four minutes, Saidou Khan equalises on six minutes
- Luke Croll puts Town 2-1 on 14 minutes with debut goal
- Kabongo Tshimanga makes it 3-1 in second-half just four minutes after coming on
- Sam Dalby misses a penalty in injury-time for Southend
- Calvin Miller and Zak Brunt sent off late on after scuffle
- Minter; Kerr, Croll, Whittle; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Miller; Mandeville, Khan; Payne. Subs: Loach, Weston, Kellermann, Tyson, Tshimanga.
- FA Cup first round tie
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Southend United
Spireites book place in FA Cup second round.
Goals from Croll, Khan and Tshimanga.
Late drama as Southend miss a penalty and then Zak Brunt and Calvin Miller are both sent off.
Red cards!
Calvin Miller and Zak Brunt are both shown late red cards.
Both teams finish with ten men.
There was a scuffle on the far side, it was difficult to see what happened to be honest.
Southend miss a penalty!
Minter is penalised for a foul and a penalty is awarded.
But Dalby hammers it well over the bar!
Still 3-1.
Almost makes it 4-1 with a chance at the near post. He took a whack and is hobbling.
Five minutes added
3-1.
For Weston.
GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 3-1
TSHIMANGA!!!
It’s taken him just four minutes to find the net and make it 3-1, racing onto Kellermann’s pass to slot in.
That’s his 13th goal of the season. Wow.
Two more Spireites subs - 76 minutes
Weston and Tshimanga replace McCourt and Mandeville.
Good to see Westy return from injury.
You can of course make five subs in the FA Cup.
Is booked for a silly challenge.
Goes high and wide from Mandeville from just inside the area after a patient Chesterfield move.
69 gone, 2-1.