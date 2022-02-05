Recap: Chesterfield come from a goal down to beat Dagenham and Redbridge thanks to two Kabongo Tshimanga penalties

Chesterfield are back on home soil against Dagenham & Redbridge today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:59 pm
Chesterfield v Dag & Red - live updates.

The James Rowe era officially ended last night, with the Spireites releasing a statement confirming they had parted ways by ‘mutual consent’ amid allegations of misconduct which emerged last month.

First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again today, just like he was last weekend.

The Daggers are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:57

  • FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO
  • Walker gives Daggers lead on 35 minutes; Tshimanga scores pen before half-time and another one after the break;
  • Five changes for Chesterfield
  • 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll (c); King, McCourt, Khan, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Miller, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Quigley.
  • James Rowe departs club by ‘mutual consent’ last night
  • Spireites 2nd, Daggers 9th
  • First-team coach Danny Webb in charge
Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:57

It’s all over!

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Spireites come from a goal down to win thanks to two Kabongo Tshimanga penalties.

Back-to-back victories for Danny Webb.

Sets up Tuesday’s trip to Stockport nicely.

Reaction to follow.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:50

Four minutes added

2-1.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:48

Second Spireites sub - 88 minutes

Khan, who has just taken a knock to his ankle, is replaced by Kellermann.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:43

Scrappy

Not much action in this one at the moment. Scrappy.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:38

79 gone

2-1.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:27

Almost 3-1

King goes so close to adding a third with a free-kick from 25 yards which curls narrowly wide.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:26

First Town sub - 66 minutes

McCourt, who has been very good, comes off for Oyeleke.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:24

GOOOAALLLL!!! 2-1

TSHIMANGA!!!!

He tucks away his second penalty of the game.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:22

Second penalty to Town

And it’s King who was brought down again.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:15

55 gone

1-1.

