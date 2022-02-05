Recap: Chesterfield come from a goal down to beat Dagenham and Redbridge thanks to two Kabongo Tshimanga penalties
Chesterfield are back on home soil against Dagenham & Redbridge today (3pm KO).
The James Rowe era officially ended last night, with the Spireites releasing a statement confirming they had parted ways by ‘mutual consent’ amid allegations of misconduct which emerged last month.
First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again today, just like he was last weekend.
The Daggers are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:57
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO
- Walker gives Daggers lead on 35 minutes; Tshimanga scores pen before half-time and another one after the break;
- Five changes for Chesterfield
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll (c); King, McCourt, Khan, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Miller, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Quigley.
- James Rowe departs club by ‘mutual consent’ last night
- Spireites 2nd, Daggers 9th
- First-team coach Danny Webb in charge
It’s all over!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge.
The Spireites come from a goal down to win thanks to two Kabongo Tshimanga penalties.
Back-to-back victories for Danny Webb.
Sets up Tuesday’s trip to Stockport nicely.
Reaction to follow.
Four minutes added
2-1.
Second Spireites sub - 88 minutes
Khan, who has just taken a knock to his ankle, is replaced by Kellermann.
Not much action in this one at the moment. Scrappy.
2-1.
Almost 3-1
King goes so close to adding a third with a free-kick from 25 yards which curls narrowly wide.
First Town sub - 66 minutes
McCourt, who has been very good, comes off for Oyeleke.
GOOOAALLLL!!! 2-1
TSHIMANGA!!!!
He tucks away his second penalty of the game.
Second penalty to Town
And it’s King who was brought down again.
1-1.