Chesterfield v Dag & Red - live updates.

The James Rowe era officially ended last night, with the Spireites releasing a statement confirming they had parted ways by ‘mutual consent’ amid allegations of misconduct which emerged last month.

First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again today, just like he was last weekend.

The Daggers are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.