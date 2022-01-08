Recap: Chesterfield bow out of FA Cup with plenty of pride in defeat against Chelsea

It’s happening!

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 7:30 pm
Chelsea v Chesterfield - live updates.

The day has finally arrived.

Yes, Chesterfield take on the champions of Europe in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.

What a day it is going to be for the 6,000 travelling Spireites and everybody else connected to the club.

Can they pull off one of the greatest sporting shocks ever? Never say never!

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.

Chelsea v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 19:23

  • FT: Chelsea 5 v 1 Chesterfield (5.30pm KO)
  • Early goals from Werner and Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku makes it 3-0 after 20 minutes; Christensen 4-0; Ziyech penalty 5-0;
  • Akwasi Asante pulls one back on 80 minutes
  • Spireites XI: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Khan, Kellermann; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Maguire, Grimes, Miller, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Asante, Payne.
  • Chelsea: Bettinell; Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kovacic, Ziyech; Pulisic; Lukaku, Werner. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale.
  • Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner START for Chelsea
  • FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge against European champions
Full-time

FT: Chelsea 5 v 1 Chesterfield

A memorable day for the Spireites. The players have not stopped running and the fans have not stopped singing. Plenty of pride in that performance, particularly second-half. A goal against the European champions. It was magical.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 19:20

Three minutes added

5-1.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 19:12

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!!! 5-1

ASANTE!!!!

THE COMEBACK IS ON! Great play by Tshimanga to get a shot off inside the area, Bettinelli saves but Asante is there to tap-in. Absolute scenes in the away end. What a brilliant moment for the Spireites. Day complete. 80 minutes gone.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 19:06

Goal ruled out

Havertz slides in from close-range but the flag is up. Still 5-0.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 19:03

Almost one goal back

Kerr hits the side-netting from Grimes’ knockdown.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 19:01

Final Chesterfield sub - 72 minutes

Maguire on, Oyeleke off.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 18:59

20 to go

5-0.

Town have not given up, to be fair.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 18:57

Barkley

Curls one inches wide of the top corner from the edge of the area.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 18:54

Fourth Chesterfield sub - 66 minutes

Asante on, Kellermann off.

Barkley on for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi comes off.

Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 18:49

Third Town sub - 60 minutes

Grimes on, Gunning off.

