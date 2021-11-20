Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man Solihull Moors to stay top of the National League
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Solihull Moors today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the National League and have gone eight games without defeat despite a big injury list.
Today’s opponents are eighth in the table, six points behind Town, and were beaten by Wigan in the FA Cup in extra-time in midweek.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction so stay tuned.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:56
- FT: Solihull Moors 0 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Alex Whittle gives Spireites lead on 36 minutes
- Kabongo Tshimanga doubles lead just before half-time
- Solihull down to 10-men after Storer is shown a straight red card for tackle on Croll
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams; Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
- Spireites top of the league and unbeaten in eight
- Town unchanged from win against Weymouth
- Solihull eighth in table
Full-time!
FT: Solihull Moors 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Goals from Whittle and Tshimanga did the damage in the first-half against the 10-man hosts. The Spireites saw out the second-half very professionally, didn’t give Solihull a sniff. Town remain top of the league. Nine unbeaten in all comps.
Almost 0-3
King tests Boot with a fierce drive in stoppage time which is tipped wide.
Four minutes added
0-2.
For Maynard after a challenge on McCourt.
Mandeville
Shoots wide from distance. Decent effort.
Eight minutes to go
Town staying top of the league as it stands.
Final Spireites sub - 77 minutes
Kellermann off, Payne on.
Attendance
1,950.
Spireites seeing this one out comfortably so far, still 0-2.