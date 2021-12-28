Recap: Chesterfield and FC Halifax Town share spoils in big National League clash

Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.

Chesterfield have not played for 17 days because of positive Covid cases in the camp but still lead the way at the top of the division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today’s opponents Halifax are right on their tails and are only behind the Blues on goal difference although the Shaymen have played one game more.