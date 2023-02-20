News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Armando Dobra rescues draw for Chesterfield against Weadstone

Chesterfield will be gunning for their first win in seven games when they host Wealdstone tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

The points are shared

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Wealdstone

A third successive draw. Seven games without a win.

McCallum heads over

From Oldaker’s corner.

Six minutes added

1-1.

Howes parries from Uchegbulam

So close!

Final sub - 83 minutes

Colclough off, Uchegbulam on.

Howes saves from Sheckleford

He struck it ell but the away keeper was right behind it.

It’s one-way traffic as the Blues go in search of a winner.

What a tackle

By Wealdstone’s Habergham to deny Mandeville in the box. That was a last-ditch block which stoppd him getting a shot off from close-range.

20 to go

1-1.

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1

DOBRA!!!

Dobra equalises a couple of minutes after coming on. An emphatic finish arrowed into the corner. 1-1.

25 minutes remaining.

Double Town sub - 62 minutes

Quigley off, McCallum on.

Jones off, Dobra on.

