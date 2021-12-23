RANKED: Who are the top 20 most valuable National League players - and how many Chesterfield FC players are in there?

But how do Spireites compare in the National League. We’ve put together a list of the top 20 most valuable players in the National League – using the transfermarkt.co.uk website valuations – to see how many Chesterfield players make the cut, run in lowest to highest order.
1. Scott Wagstaff (Aldershot Town)
Scott Wagstaff dropped out of the Football League last season after leaving Forest Green. He enjoyed good spells at Bristol City and AFC Wimbledon and is valued at £225,000.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Giles Coke (Grimsby Town)
Giles Coke was named captain of Grimsby Town after joining this season. He played for Sheffield Wednesday for five seasons and has made nearly 350 career appearances. His services would cost £270,000.
Photo: Visionhaus
3. Byron Webster (Bromley)
Former Millwall man Byron Webster dropped out of the Football League after leaving Carlisle two seasons ago. He has done the rounds at various lower league clubs and is valued at £270,000.
Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA
4. Jim OBrien (Notts County)
Veteran Jim O'Brien has vast Football League experience with Barnsley and Coventry City. He has also played for Dundee United and Motherwell and made one appearance for Celtic. He would cost £270,000.
Photo: James Williamson - AMA