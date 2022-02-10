Calvin Miller is valued at £203,000 and is the most valuable asset for Chesterfield.

RANKED: EVERY National League squad 's market value - and how Chesterfield compare to Stockport County, Notts County, Grimsby Town and Wrexham

How much a player is worth, or which club has the most valuable squad is often a great topic of debate.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 7:07 am

We’ve taken a look at each squad in the National League to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Chesterfield compares to their league rivals.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.

1. Weymouth - £45,000

Jordan Greenidge joined Weymouth on a free on 15th January and is rated as Weymouth's most valuable asset.

Photo: Harry Trump

2. Dover Athletic - £158,000

Watford loan keeper Adam Parkes accounts for £135,000 worth of Dover's squad value.

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

3. Dagenham & Redbridge - £158,000

Junior Morias of Dagenham & Redbridge is given a market value of £135,000.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Maidenhead United - £180,000

Dániel Gyollai is rated as Maidenhead's most valuable asset - at £135,000 following his move from Peterborough.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

