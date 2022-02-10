We’ve taken a look at each squad in the National League to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Chesterfield compares to their league rivals.
All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.
1. Weymouth - £45,000
Jordan Greenidge joined Weymouth on a free on 15th January and is rated as Weymouth's most valuable asset.
2. Dover Athletic - £158,000
Watford loan keeper Adam Parkes accounts for £135,000 worth of Dover's squad value.
3. Dagenham & Redbridge - £158,000
Junior Morias of Dagenham & Redbridge is given a market value of £135,000.
4. Maidenhead United - £180,000
Dániel Gyollai is rated as Maidenhead's most valuable asset - at £135,000 following his move from Peterborough.
