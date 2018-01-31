Rams striker Martin on the move

Derby County striker Chris Martin has joined fellow Sky Bet Championship side Reading on loan deal to the end of the season as the January transfer window deadline loomed this evening.

The 29-year-old had made 25 appearances for the Rams in all competitions this season but has been limited to five League starts while boss Gary Rowett further added to his attacking options earlier this month by signing Norwich City’s Cameron Jerome.

Martin will be ineligible to face Derby when the two sides meet at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, 24th February.

The Scotland international has made 186 appearances for Derby since joining from Norwich City in 2013 and scored 63 goals.