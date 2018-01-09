Rams remain rooted in hunt for promotion

Derby County’s feet remain rooted to the floor - even if their aspirations are sky high.

The Rams reside in the Championship automatic promotion places and are the in-form team in the division ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Birmingham City.

Terrace talk is all about a return to the promised land of the Premier League but centre-half Richard Keogh believes there’s still a long way to go.

“We’ve really hit some real form in recent months and we’re in a good place,” Keogh told www.dcfc.com.

“Our start to the season was okay but not great, but since then we’ve really kicked on.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence and any player will tell you that when you’re picking up results and playing with confidence, the momentum can really build.

“We’ve managed to do that and we’re going along nicely at the moment. There’s a long way to go this season, especially in the Championship.

And the 31-year-old added: “We’re pleased with where we’re at but we hope to kick on even more and see where we end up. We aren’t getting ahead of ourselves at all or carried away.

“We have an experienced squad here; players that have been in this position in the past and know what’s required. We hope we can use that to our advantage and help the younger lads we have along as well.”

The Rams have lost just twice in 19 matches and during that time they have picked up 11 wins under Gary Rowett.

Despite Derby’s league form they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the third round stage on Friday night, when they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Premier League giants Manchester United.