Proact travel update for Chesterfield and Sheffield United fans - county council alters road closure plans

Derbyshire County Council have altered their road closure plans in order to help Chesterfield and Sheffield United supporters get to the Proact Stadium tonight.

With a crowd of well over 6,000 expected at the Sheffield Road ground, the council have confirmed that the A61 Dronfield bypass will now close at 8pm, rather than 7pm.

But fans will still have to seek alternative routes back to Sheffield after the game.

In a tweet this afternoon the council said: "We've roadworks on the A61 Dronfield bypass tonight, but the road won't close tonight till 8pm so that footie fans can get to the match in time. Road will be closed after the match so please follow diversions on way home."

Premier League bound Sheffield United have sold in excess of 3,500 tickets for tonight's friendly fixture.

The Spireites have this afternoon confirmed a new loan signing for the 2019/20 season in the shape of Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou.