Preston North End 0-0 Derby County: Match Gallery

Harry Wilson struck the woodwork twice in the first half before the Rams were then penned back in the second period. Click on our match gallery by Getty Images to relive some of the action.
View more
Derby County remained in the Chapionship play-off places after a hard-fought goalless draw at Preston North End on Friday.
Harry Wilson struck the woodwork twice in the first half before the Rams were then penned back in the second period. Click on our match gallery by Getty Images to relive some of the action.