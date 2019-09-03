Pressure increases on John Sheridan as struggling Chesterfield still wait for first win after defeat to Halifax

A spirited second-half resurgence wasn’t enough to hand struggling Chesterfield their first win of the season.

Halifax were three goals up before the Spireites decided to show any fight and it was all too little too late.

Another defeat means it is now nine league matches without a win for Chesterfield, who sit languishing in the National League relegation places.

Jamie Allen, Nathan Clarke and Cameron King all bagged for the on-song visitors, before Michael Fondop and Joe Rowley created a tense finale.

Here's how Liam Norcliffe rated each Spireite player

The Spireites went into the clash with Halifax Town with the two in contrasting form and that showed from the first whistle.

From the off, the Shaymen were on the front foot and it took them just eight minutes to take the lead. Jamie Allen waltzed past the Chesterfield defence like they were not there and slotted home from a tight angle.

The visitors showed no signs of settling on their early lead as they continued to push forward. Toby Sho-Silva hit the bar when he really ought to have scored and that man again was twice denied, this time by Luke Coddington in Town’s goal.

Halifax looked a constant threat going forward, the complete opposite of a demoralised looking Chesterfield and doubled their lead just after half an hour – Nathan Clarke unmarked, heading in easily from a corner.

The Spireites first chance of the opening stages didn’t come until the official had signalled two minutes added time. Anthony Gerrard met a Liam Mandeville corner but his effort was cleared off of the line by a defender.

A chorus of boos echoed around the ground as the whistle blew for half-time, a sound that is becoming all too familiar at the Proact Stadium.

If the boos were meant to inspire the Spireite eleven, they appeared to do the exact opposite.

Halifax added a third within seconds of the restart. Cameron King turned Haydn Hollis inside out in front of the away end before firing past Coddington and sending the travelling contingent into ecstasy.

The Spireites responded almost instantaneously much to the surprise of everybody within the ground. Jermaine McGlashan whipped in an excellent cross which was expertly tucked home by Mike Fondop.

Chesterfield made a much better game of it following the goal. Fondop was a threat throughout as he has been since his arrival and had numerous half chances at Sam Johnson’s goal.

Liam Mandeville nearly got another one back for the Spireites but his effort was expertly denied by Johnson.

With two minutes to go Joe Rowley looked to make the final few stages interesting as he struck an excellent strike past Johnson but it wasn’t enough to salvage anything for the home side who are now nine without a victory.

Chesterfield: Coddington, Evans, Hollis (Yarney, 72), Gerrard, Maguire, Smith, Rowley, Mandeville, McGlashan (Weston, 56), Boden (McKay, 82).

Unused Subs: Jalal, Sheridan

Halifax Town: Johnson, Duckworth, Binnom-Williams, Clarke, Nolan, Allen, Earing, King (King, 60), Sho-Silva (Macdonald, 80), Staunton, McAlinden

Unused Subs: Appleyard, Hanson, Williams

Referee: Peter Gibbons

Attendance: 3844 (481 away)