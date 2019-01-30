Premier League Live: Newcastle United near record signing, Arsenal and Manchester City join race for Everton ace, Southampton in talks with Celtic target

Newcastle are closing in on their record signing, Arsenal and Manchester City want Everton star and Southampton look to beat Celtic to Norway international.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh the page for updates.

Miguel Almiron is set for a �20m move to Newcastle United. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

