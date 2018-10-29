Premier League Live: Is this Serie A star headed to Liverpool? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Liverpool weigh up a mega-money move for a Serie A star, while Arsenal plot move for Man United favourite Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. New manager is named at Blidworth League One and Two live: Ex-Newcastle United striker training with Oxford United